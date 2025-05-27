Menu

Canada

Edmonton senior survives moose attack in own yard: ‘I could be dead’

By Lisa MacGregor Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 8:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton senior survives being attacked by mama moose in his own yard'
Edmonton senior survives being attacked by mama moose in his own yard
Hye Kyu Sohn has three broken ribs, two black eyes, a bump on the head and a gash in his leg — but the Edmonton senior is happy to be alive, after suffering the injuries during an attack by a territorial mother moose. Lisa MacGregor has his story.
An Edmonton senior is beaten and bruised, but alive, after being attacked by a moose in his yard.

A female moose and her calf have been roaming the North Saskatchewan River valley in east Edmonton near Hye Kyu Sohn’s house in the Forest Heights neighbourhood for the past few weeks — that is, until the mom got a lot closer to him.

While working in his backyard last Saturday, the 75-year-old came face to face with momma moose protecting her calf.

“We made eye contact and then she just runs at me,” Sohn said.

“I tried to run behind the tree, but then I lost consciousness.”

Sung says he can’t believe he survived a moose attack.

“My experience? Horrible hahaha. I am thinking I’m a lucky guy. I’m still standing here talking to you,” Sohn said.

“I could be dead.”

Sohn suffered three broken ribs, a bump on the head and two black eyes, along with a large gash in his leg that needed stitches.

A female moose and her calf in a backyard in east Edmonton in May 2025.
A female moose and her calf in a backyard in east Edmonton in May 2025. Credit: Jess Strashok

Sohn’s neighbours, Freddy Bergeron and his wife Renee Brodie, saw Sohn after the attack and called an ambulance.

“So I got some first aid, got some bandages and taped him up a little bit for his leg and then my wife called 911,” Bergeron said.

Alberta Health Services said on May 24 around 5:30 p.m., EMS responded to a home near Rowland Road and 106A Avenue, and took a patient to hospital in stable condition.

Edmonton police said over the past few days, there have been intermittent moose sightings in southeast Edmonton, in and around Fulton Ravine Park and Wayne Gretzky Drive.

“The EPS wants to remind people that if you come across the moose to keep a safe distance away and not to approach it,” police said on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the calf was hit in a collision with a vehicle overnight.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer Mitch Visser said it happened around midnight Tuesday along Wayne Gretzky Drive.

“The calf did not survive, so it’s just a cow now that we’re trying to relocate,” Visser said.

“The baby was just so new — like little gangly legs — just going so it was sad, it’s sad,” Renee Brodie said.

A number of trails in east Edmonton near Wayne Gretzky Drive and Rowland Road are closed as Alberta Fish and Wildlife search for the moose.

A trail closed in east Edmonton due to an aggressive mother moose and her calf in the area in May 2025.
A trail closed in east Edmonton due to an aggressive mother moose and her calf in the area in May 2025. Alberta Fish and Wildlife

Sohn was already back working in his yard Tuesday.

“I was in hospital. I was laughing, ‘Jesus, What am I doing?’ My kids came to me and they couldn’t believe it,” Sohn said.

