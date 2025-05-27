Menu

Politics

Former PM Jean Chrétien recovering from minor heart surgery, office says

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 6:17 pm
1 min read
Former prime minister Jean Chrétien is recovering after receiving minor heart surgery, his office said after he was noticeably absent in Parliament on Tuesday during the speech from the throne by King Charles III.

“Yesterday, former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien was admitted to the Ottawa Civic hospital after feeling unwell,” a spokesperson told Global News. “He has since been transferred to the Ottawa Heart Institute, where he received a stent.

“Mr. Chrétien is recovering well and is expected to return home very soon to pursue his normal activities.”

Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper, as well as former governors general Michaëlle Jean, David Johnston and Adrienne Clarkson, were in Parliament for King Charles’ historic speech, and Chrétien was expected to join them.

The 91-year-old was an active campaigner for the Liberals in the recent federal election, and gave a speech at the Liberal leadership convention in March where Prime Minister Mark Carney won the top job.

“I’m very confident he’ll be a very good prime minister to Canada,” Chrétien said after Carney’s win in an interview with Global News.

Chrétien attended the swearing-in of Carney’s new cabinet at Rideau Hall last week.

He underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2007, at the age of 73, after complaining of chest pains while playing a game of golf with a cardiologist.

Chrétien served as prime minister from 1993 to 2003, before returning to his legal career.

— with files from Global’s Bryan Mullan

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

