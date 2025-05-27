Structural problems force closure of Springbank daycare, dozens of families affected

Send this page to someone via email

The families of 130 children who attend a daycare in Springbank, just west of Calgary, are scrambling to find new places to care for their children.

Rocky View Schools said it was notified on May 26 that building being used by Springbank Cottage Childcare is no longer considered structurally sound and must be permanently closed.

View image in full screen Rocky View schools said a structural assessment determined the building is unsafe and it will be demolished, leaving dozens of families scrambling to find new daycare spaces. Global News

The building has been in use since 1903 — first as a school and now as a daycare.

However, Rocky View County has issued a warning that the building must be vacated on or before May 30.

Rocky View Schools says it became aware of the building’s potential structural deficiencies in the spring, following an engineering assessment — and it notified the daycare at that time that the building would be closing at the end of August and would not be reopening.

The notice issued this week to vacate the building by May 30 was issued after a second, more comprehensive assessment found the building is considered unsafe for continued occupancy.

View image in full screen The building has been in use since 1903, first as a school and now as the home of Springbank Cottage Daycare — but it will be demolished over the summer. Global News

In a statement provided to Global News, Rocky View Schools said, “We recognize this expedited timeline is challenging for families and staff. This was a difficult but necessary decision made in the interest of safety.”

Rocky View Schools said, because of the severity of the structural concerns, the costs of repairing the building exceed the cost to replace — so it will be demolished over the summer.

A representative of Springbank Cottage Childcare told Global News that they are working on a plan for families impacted by the closure but did not have any further comment at this time.