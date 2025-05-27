Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data 

Send this page to someone via email

Vandalism, assaults and threats are on the rise in Halifax, according to police.

Hate crimes were an issue first identified as a growing problem that needed addressing in 2022.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and RCMP have been working together since then with communities that are directly impacted. The issue was discussed with Halifax’s board of police commissioners on May 21.

“It was really fascinating talking to all these different communities about the various things affecting their comfort and their ability to share this information with police,” said Madeleine Goldsmith, HRP diversity officer.

Police say it’s difficult getting people to report these incidents.

“The more we can encourage people to come forward and report them, I think a better situation that will actually be,” said HRP Chief Don MacLean.

Only seven hate crimes were reported in 2014 in the municipality, with the number in 2023 jumping to 121.

People of colour, actual or perceived newcomers and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are the groups most commonly targeted, according to a staff report on the police response to hate crimes and hate incidents in Halifax.

MacLean says the police are focusing on training and education to address these incidents. He says it gives some context and understanding.

Tony Mancini, Halifax’s deputy mayor, says that more people reporting these incidents is likely part of the reason the numbers are going up.

“It’s about communication, it’s about bringing it front and centre,” says Mancini. “Let’s not hide about these things.”

— With a file from Angela Capobianco