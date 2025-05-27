Former University of Manitoba student attacked in dorm files lawsuit against school

Send this page to someone via email

A former University of Manitoba student who was allegedly attacked in a campus dorm room is now suing the university.

In October, police say a man broke into the complex on Dafoe Road, entered a female student’s room, and physically and sexually assaulted her. Global News is not identifying the victim.

The statement of claim filed on May 16th alleges the university was negligent, failed in its duty to protect the student, and created conditions that allowed the perpetrator to encounter the victim.

The lawsuit claims the post-secondary institution failed to supervise the premises to prevent unauthorized access, failed to have a system of monitoring, reporting, or peer reporting to address concerns regarding unauthorized individuals on the premises, and failed to screen or monitor people who had access to the premises and the students.

The document also outlines how the incident has impacted the student, saying she has suffered physical pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental anguish, depression, anxiety, and has withdrawn from the university.

The lawsuit is seeking damages, as well as past and future cost of health care services.

“The University is aware of the claim and will respond as required in due course,” a spokesperson for UM administration said to Global News in an emailed statement.

“Student safety is a top priority, and we have a number of safety initiatives and measures on campus. In March 2025, UM also held several safety sessions for the community that were well attended and there are plans for more in the future.”

The accused in the case, convicted sex offender Garry Junior Edwards, was arrested days after the incident and is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, robbery, and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Edwards was the subject of a sex offender notification by Manitoba Justice in November 2023, when he was released from Stony Mountain Institution, with officials deeming him to be a high risk to re-offend.

In 2013, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for randomly sexually assaulting and robbing two women in April 2012.