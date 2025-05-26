SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers mural painted on downtown pub

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 7:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers mural painted on downtown pub'
Edmonton Oilers mural painted on downtown pub
A mural on the side of The Cabin pub in downtown Edmonton is celebrating the Oilers playoff run and turning heads in the process. Nicole Stillger has more on the father and son helping paint the town orange and blue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A mural painted on the windows of The Cabin Pub + Party in the downtown core is celebrating the Edmonton Oilers and turning heads in the process.

Award-winning Sri Lankan artist, Lalith Senanayake, and his son Don, have been working on the artwork together.

“We are Oilers fans. We like the Oilers team. My favourite player is (Connor) McDavid,” Lalith said.

It all started a couple weeks ago with a simple concept: capture a historic time in Edmonton Oilers hockey. The team currently has a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals matchup with the Dallas Stars.

Click to play video: 'This Alberta pastor is Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch’s doppelganger'
This Alberta pastor is Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch’s doppelganger

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is…for their victory to get the Stanley Cup home, so we’re doing this as their celebration,” Don said.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Oilers superstars like McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been painted on the glass along with the team’s mascot Hunter.

“You just give a chance for people to see the amazing work it is and how a lot of effort is put to it,” Don said.

The pub on Jasper Avenue and 116 Street said the mural is getting a lot of attention.

“People who are just passing by are saying, ‘Oh my God this is so amazing,” said Pankaj Sor, one of the owners of The Cabin.

“They’re loving it — people are taking pictures.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They're loving it — people are taking pictures."

The mural should be done in a few days.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices