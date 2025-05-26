‘Sophisticated’ Nova Scotia Power cybersecurity breach cause for concern, says expert

Chastin Rand is one of many people who have received a letter from Nova Scotia Power about the data breach.

While it wasn’t her name on it but the name of her ex-partner, it has raised more questions than answers.

“That’s the weird part for me; I’m not sure why it would come here and where it came to my address, like is it my address that’s compromised?” Rand says. “Is it the account or is it him who’s compromised? Like it doesn’t match up.”

She adds that she’s not sure what to do. She tried to call the utility but couldn’t get through, and she’s unclear whether she should be concerned about her data.

“It raises concerns because it makes me question what information they’re using if it’s accurate or not,” she continues.

While she hasn’t encountered anyone else who’s had her experience of another name on her letter, she is one of many customers impacted by the cyber attack on one of Nova Scotia Power’s servers. The attack compromised bank account information, SIN numbers, addresses, and many other forms of personal data.

Nova Scotia Power announced on April 25 that one of its servers and parts of its network were compromised in a cybersecurity attack. On May 23, the utility announced the nature of the attack, calling it a ‘sophisticated’ ransomware attack.

They also noted that no money was paid to the person or persons who orchestrated the attack, and the stolen customer data had been published online.

Nova Scotia Power is offering a subscription to a credit monitoring program for customers who have been impacted. Although cybersecurity and privacy expert Claudiu Popa says credit should be the least of people’s concerns, with an attack like this.

“What that means is… It’s not enough for me to get a list of random people that might exist somewhere in Canada. I now know very precisely who these people are, how much money they make, how much power they utilize, what their daily patterns are,” Popa says.

Nova Scotia Power declined Global News’ request for an interview.

