Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby to make economic announcement

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Premier David Eby will make an announcement at 12:15 p.m. PT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia Premier David Eby is slated to make an announcement Monday laying out the province’s vision for economic prosperity “through partnerships and conservation.”

Eby will be joined by Mining and Critical Minerals Minister Jagrup Brar and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Randene Neill.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News will carry the press conference live here on our website at 12:15 p.m.

Trending Now

The announcement comes as the province lays out a policy agenda aimed at bolstering the economy and rebuffing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices