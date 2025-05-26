B.C. Premier David Eby to make economic announcement

See more sharing options

British Columbia Premier David Eby is slated to make an announcement Monday laying out the province’s vision for economic prosperity “through partnerships and conservation.”

Eby will be joined by Mining and Critical Minerals Minister Jagrup Brar and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Randene Neill.

Global News will carry the press conference live here on our website at 12:15 p.m.

The announcement comes as the province lays out a policy agenda aimed at bolstering the economy and rebuffing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats.