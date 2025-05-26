Chilliwack home assessed at $2 due to landslide risk

Send this page to someone via email

A Chilliwack, B.C.., homeowner says he has been told his house is unlivable and worth nothing due to a landslide risk.

During the atmospheric river in 2021, a slide came within five metres of Chris Rampersad’s house, but did not reach it.

Rampersad told Global News that despite this, he has been told his property is assessed at $2 and he should move out.

He said no one in the B.C. government will give him any financial assistance and he’s still paying a mortgage on the home.

“What I think I’m gonna lose, is close to a million, 800 to a million dollars, which I’m still paying for, and there’s no asset there,” Rampersad said.

“I don’t think I can sell that home because of the assessed value of two dollars, and also the high risk of death from living in the home.”

Chilliwack landslide victims denied help

Last summer, Rampersad said the provincial government told him he did not qualify for compensation or assistance.

The Regional District and Rampersad were under the impression that the government was working on a solution but said they had heard nothing.

“The only solution I see for them is to buy back these properties, take down (the) structures (and) secure (the) land to protect the road and public,” Rampersad said.

Six properties in the area have been assessed at $2.

“It breaks my heart that these people are having to go through this,” Patti MacAhonic with the Fraser Valley Regional District said.

She said the responsibility falls on the B.C. government to help owners whose properties are deemed unsafe.

“They said hang in there be patient, solution is coming,” she said. “The Regional District… this is not something that we can do.”

However, Kelly Greene, B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister said homeowners have to connect with the federal government through the Regional District.

“The provincial programs don’t cover the kind of impacts they’ve had to their properties,” she said.

MacAhonic said she has requested another meeting with ministry staff and Rampersad now lives in Abbotsford part-time.

He said if the government doesn’t step in, he fears he will never be able to sell.