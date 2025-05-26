Heat, hail and poor air quality in the forecast for the Prairie provinces

As the wildfire situation across western Canada heats up again, firefighters are unlikely to get any help from Mother Nature to start the week.

With daytime temperatures expected to soar to close to 30 C on Monday — about 10 C above normal for this time of year — Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of “another day of explosive fire activity.” It said more smoke being ejected across the northern Prairies will likely lead to the expansion of special air quality statements.

The national weather agency has issued heat warnings for a large swath of northeastern Alberta where the mercury is forecast to hit the mid to high 20s on Monday, with sunny skies in the forecast until at least Thursday when showers or periods of rain could provide firefighters with some temporary relief.

View image in full screen Sailors enjoying a beautiful sunny day on the Glenmore headpond in Calgary, but Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that could include nickel-sized hail and wind gust up to 100 km/h. Global News

Environment Canada is also warning of the possibility of severe thunderstorms across most of southern and central Alberta, stretching from High River in the south to Chipewyan Lake in the north on Monday afternoon and evening.

The warning says nickel-sized hail is possible as a cold front moves in and tracks from west to east across the province, spawning thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 100 km/hr.

View image in full screen 1300 residents of Swan Hills, Alta. have been told to be ready to evacute their homes within an hour if needed because of a wildfire that’s burning north of the community. Global News

With temperatures across Saskatchewan and Manitoba also expected to be up to 10 degrees (close to 30 C) above normal, residents in the rest of the Prairies are also being warned about severe weather conditions.

Environment Canada warns that wildfires in both provinces is producing “substantial smoke quantities” that is causing poor air quality in northeastern Saskatchewan, northern Manitoba and into southern parts of Nunavut.

In southeastern Manitoba, the Nopiming Provincial Park wildfire has prompted air quality warnings in the Winnipeg area.

“Light winds are limiting the dispersion of the smoke, especially at night,” warns the weather agency, adding that the smoke is expected to drift into the Red River Valley, including the City of Winnipeg over the next couple days before it switches to blowing to the north.

View image in full screen The sky over Winnipeg was hazy on Monday as Environment Canada warned residents of deteriorating air quality from wildfire smoke drifting in from the north. Global News

On Monday afternoon the air quality risk in Winnipeg was listed as moderate.

A special air quality statement warns people in those areas affected by wildfire smoke to limit time outdoors and consider rescheduling outdoor activities.

Those most likely to be affected by poor air quality include those over 65 years of age, infants and young children, anyone who is pregnant, people who work outdoors and those with existing illnesses or chronic health conditions.

Showers or periods of rain are in the forecast for parts of the prairies on Thursday or Friday and temperatures are expected to cool to near seasonal.

However, the sunny weather and warm temperatures are expected to return by the weekend for much of the Prairies, with the mercury forecast to climb into the mid-30s in Winnipeg on Saturday.

