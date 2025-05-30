Pair of Lethbridge Collegiate Institute grads discover unique connection from Second World War

What began as a fun graduation night between two close friends at the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute has grown into a story with unexpected historical depth.

The students, both in their final year in 2025, chose to attend prom together to mark the end of high school — never imagining their families had crossed paths long before they were born.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the days following the event, their families discovered a striking coincidence. A newspaper clipping from the Second World War revealed that both of their great-grandfathers had flown together aboard the same aircraft during active service. The men, Mel Sherwood (Drew Sherwood’s great uncle) and Grant Spackman (Anna Johnson’s great grandfather), were crewmates in the Royal Canadian Air Force and recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded by King George VI.

Though the students had no idea about their shared lineage, the revelation created a moment of reflection across both families. A wartime bond had quietly resurfaced in the form of a modern-day friendship, bridging generations in an unexpected and meaningful way.

Story continues below advertisement

Learn more about the story by watching the video at the top of this article.