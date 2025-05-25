Naked man arrested after alleged assault, knife incident in Port Moody

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Moody, B.C., arrested a 48-year-old naked man Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a stranger then armed himself with a knife inside a busy restaurant.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on May 24 at Rocky Point Park, a popular waterfront area in the Vancouver suburb.

According to police, multiple 9-1-1 calls were made reporting that a naked man had assaulted another man in the park. The suspect then ran into a nearby restaurant, where he allegedly picked up a knife and began threatening people.

Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes and were able to arrest the suspect nearby without further incident.

He was remanded into custody, according to police.

“This incident occurred in a very busy part of our community and as a result, we have spoken with a number of witnesses already,” said Const. Sam Zacharias in a statement. “Thankfully no one sustained any serious injuries.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities.