Sports

Stampeders outplay Elks 31-4, in preseason matchup

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2025 1:40 am
1 min read
Edmonton Elks quarterback Cole Snyder, centre, is sacked by Calgary Stampeders' Shaun Peterson during second half CFL preseason football action in Calgary, Saturday, May 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Cole Snyder, centre, is sacked by Calgary Stampeders' Shaun Peterson during second half CFL preseason football action in Calgary, Saturday, May 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Stampeders built up a 21-1 lead at halftime and then coasted to a 31-4 preseason win over the visiting Edmonton Elks, on Saturday night.

“We did play a lot of our starters and they played well,” Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said after the win.

“And, you know, Edmonton’s first game — so I kind of felt like our starters needed to do that. We did take a lot of penalties. Some of them were just dumb penalties that I consider kind of selfish penalties. You know, over-aggression. So, we need to clean that up.”

Stampeders’ quarterback Phillip Walker Junior threw for 138 yards and one touchdown as the hosts jumped out to a 15-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Logan Bonner scored two touchdowns on the ground, while receiver Daylen Baldwin had one touchdown reception.

Veteran kicker Rene Paredes went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts, including one from 52 yards.

Vincent Blanchard had a 40-yard field goal for the Elks.

“You know I think maybe it was a little big for a couple guys at the start,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.

“I think it will be a wakeup call for the level of preparation, the level of physicality that we need to have. But there was a little bit of life late in that game. There will definitely be some positives to build on, but lots of teach tape from that one.”

UP NEXT:

The Edmonton Elks will host the B.C. Lions on May 30, to finish-off their preseason play.

The Calgary Stampeders are done their preseason, and will kick things off on June 7, against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The CFL regular season begins June 5.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

