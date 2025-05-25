Stampeders outplay Elks 31-4, in preseason matchup

The Calgary Stampeders built up a 21-1 lead at halftime and then coasted to a 31-4 preseason win over the visiting Edmonton Elks, on Saturday night.
“We did play a lot of our starters and they played well,” Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said after the win.
“And, you know, Edmonton’s first game — so I kind of felt like our starters needed to do that. We did take a lot of penalties. Some of them were just dumb penalties that I consider kind of selfish penalties. You know, over-aggression. So, we need to clean that up.”
Get daily National news
Stampeders’ quarterback Phillip Walker Junior threw for 138 yards and one touchdown as the hosts jumped out to a 15-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Logan Bonner scored two touchdowns on the ground, while receiver Daylen Baldwin had one touchdown reception.
Veteran kicker Rene Paredes went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts, including one from 52 yards.
Vincent Blanchard had a 40-yard field goal for the Elks.
“You know I think maybe it was a little big for a couple guys at the start,” Elks head coach Mark Kilam said after the loss.
“I think it will be a wakeup call for the level of preparation, the level of physicality that we need to have. But there was a little bit of life late in that game. There will definitely be some positives to build on, but lots of teach tape from that one.”
UP NEXT:
The Edmonton Elks will host the B.C. Lions on May 30, to finish-off their preseason play.
The Calgary Stampeders are done their preseason, and will kick things off on June 7, against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The CFL regular season begins June 5.
Comments