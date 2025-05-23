Tourism Regina launches new line of merchandise

See more sharing options

Tourism Regina launched its new merchandise on May 23.

The new line features candles and oil diffusers with a signature Regina scent.

That’s in addition to the relaunched I Love Regina gear, which was previously offered online.

Both collections are now available for purchase at City Hall and are a tame comparison to Experience Regina’s failed tourism rebrand of 2023, when the campaign used slogans like, “The city that rhymes with fun,” and “Show us your Regina.”

