Tourism Regina launches new line of merchandise

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
Tourism Regina launches new merchandise
WATCH: Tourism Regina, formerly Experience Regina, launched a new line of merchandise on May 23.
Tourism Regina launched its new merchandise on May 23.

The new line features candles and oil diffusers with a signature Regina scent.

That’s in addition to the relaunched I Love Regina gear, which was previously offered online.

Both collections are now available for purchase at City Hall and are a tame comparison to Experience Regina’s failed tourism rebrand of 2023, when the campaign used slogans like, “The city that rhymes with fun,” and “Show us your Regina.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

 

