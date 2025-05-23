Tourism Regina launches new line of merchandise

Tourism Regina launched its new merchandise on May 23.
The new line features candles and oil diffusers with a signature Regina scent.
That’s in addition to the relaunched I Love Regina gear, which was previously offered online.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Both collections are now available for purchase at City Hall and are a tame comparison to Experience Regina’s failed tourism rebrand of 2023, when the campaign used slogans like, “The city that rhymes with fun,” and “Show us your Regina.”
Trending Now
Watch the video above for the full story.
Comments