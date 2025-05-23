Manitoba students embrace gaming competitions at expo

Send this page to someone via email

In a Minecraft competition, teams of five girls work together to create a carnival.

“I’m really excited,” Grade 7 student McKenna Richardson said. “This is my first time being here and I’m with all my friends, so that’s really nice.”

Richardson and her teammate, Grace Krasnianski, are part of the third annual Manitoba School Esports Association Scholastic Expo.

“It’s really fun to play and it’s a break from everything,” Krasnianski said.

At the two-day event, students compete, network and learn about careers in gaming.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We run esports competitions from October to May with schools all over Manitoba. We wrap up our entire year of competition with this expo,” said Richard Roberts, vice chair of the Manitoba School Esports Association.

Two educators from George Saunders Memorial School in York Landing brought their team to Winnipeg to take part.

Story continues below advertisement

“Social skills, teamwork because it’s a sport, communication skills as well, and it boosts their self-esteem,” teacher Jonyper Molejon said.

Educational assistant Benjamin Sinclair said sees a huge change in the students’ attitudes.

“It’s way more positive. And the way they communicate,” Sinclair said.

Esports is becoming more and more popular in Manitoba and educators say they are seeing the benefits.

“We’ve had some kids say in schools say they’ve gotten to Grade 7, Grade 8, Grade 9, Grade 10 and they’ll say esports is the first time they’ve been part of a club or a team at school. We really value that,” Roberts said.

Part of this year’s expo included getting more females involved so the sport can continue to grow for years to come and include anyone wanting to be involved.

“I really like playing with my dad and my brother and when I found out they had it at school, I thought, video games at school? Why not?” Grade 7 student Isla Freisen said.