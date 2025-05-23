Menu

Canada

Who could be the next Speaker? MPs make pitches ahead of vote

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
At least six members of Parliament are asking their colleagues to support their bid to become the next Speaker of the House of Commons, including the last man to hold that job, Greg Fergus.

Former deputy Speaker Chris d’Entremont and fellow Conservative MP Tom Kmiec have also sent emails to MPs asking for their support.

Liberals Rob Oliphant, Sean Casey and Sherry Romanado are also making their cases to colleagues, while Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she’s still mulling whether she wants to run.

Many of the candidates’ letters spoke about the need to improve the decorum and respect within the chamber.

Members of Parliament will vote on Monday morning to select the new Speaker.

King Charles will formally open the new Parliament Tuesday morning when he reads the government’s throne speech.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

