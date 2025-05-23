SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Pelley: Leafs won’t fill president’s role

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 2:15 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Maple Leafs’ president’s chair will remain vacant.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment czar Keith Pelley says the conglomerate doesn’t plan to fill the hockey team’s top job after announcing Thursday that Brendan Shanahan’s contract won’t be renewed.

The Hockey Hall of Famer spent 11 seasons in Toronto and rebuilt the floundering Original Six franchise, but was unable to break through in the playoffs despite a boatload of offensive talent led by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Pelley, MLSE’s president and chief executive officer, spoke to reporters at Scotiabank Arena on Friday afternoon.

The Leafs won just two of 11 series under Shanahan’s watch with six consecutive Game 7 losses.

The most recent defeat came at the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in a second-round matchup that saw Toronto suffer 6-1 losses in its last two games on home ice to seal both the Leafs’ and Shanahan’s fate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

