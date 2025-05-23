SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Carney says 'we discussed tariffs' in U.S. delegation meeting

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Business Matters: Carney meets with bi-partisan delegation of U.S. senators in Ottawa
Five United States senators are in Ottawa today meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with trade topping the agenda.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says tariffs were part of the discussions he had when meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation visiting Ottawa on Friday.

Carney spoke to Global News outside West Block after the meeting concluded and was asked if tariffs were part of the discussion.

“Of course, we discussed tariffs,” Carney said.

The meeting included U.S. Democrats Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Welch, and Republican Kevin Cramer.

Tariffs set to push grocery prices higher
In addition to the prime minister, the meeting also included Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, national defence and industry, as well as the Business Council of Canada.

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. foreign relations committee released a statement saying that the goal of the meeting was to stress “deep and bipartisan support” for a strong partnership between Canada and the U.S.

This meeting also comes ahead of the G7 next month, to be held in Kananaskis, Alta., from June 15 to 17.

With a file from Global News’ Jillian Piper.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

