Carney says ‘we discussed tariffs’ in U.S. delegation meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says tariffs were part of the discussions he had when meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation visiting Ottawa on Friday.

Carney spoke to Global News outside West Block after the meeting concluded and was asked if tariffs were part of the discussion.

“Of course, we discussed tariffs,” Carney said.

The meeting included U.S. Democrats Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Welch, and Republican Kevin Cramer.

5:45 Tariffs set to push grocery prices higher

In addition to the prime minister, the meeting also included Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, national defence and industry, as well as the Business Council of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. foreign relations committee released a statement saying that the goal of the meeting was to stress “deep and bipartisan support” for a strong partnership between Canada and the U.S.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This meeting also comes ahead of the G7 next month, to be held in Kananaskis, Alta., from June 15 to 17.

With a file from Global News’ Jillian Piper.