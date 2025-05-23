Menu

Headline link
Canada

Nova Scotia Power confirms server breach was ‘sophisticated’ ransomware attack

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia Power has confirmed what cybersecurity experts have suspected for weeks — that it was the victim of a ransomware attack.

In an update today, the private utility says it never made a payment to the person or group behind the “sophisticated” attack.

The company has said its servers were breached on or around March 19 and the stolen customer information included credit histories, social insurance numbers, and bank account data.

Cybersecurity experts have said the breach has the hallmarks of a ransomware attack — in which extortionists steal a company’s data and then demand a ransom to unlock the files or prevent them from being sold.

Nova Scotia Power says the person or people behind the attack have published the stolen information.

Meanwhile, the utility says it has contacted affected customers and given them support, including a two-year subscription to a comprehensive credit monitoring service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

