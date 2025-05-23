Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canadian retailers saw a 0.8% boost in March led by vehicle and parts sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Make Canadian economy top priority, western businesses tell PM'
Make Canadian economy top priority, western businesses tell PM
The Western Business Coalition is calling on Ottawa to make Canada's economy a top priority. This comes as the Prime Minister and cabinet are wrapping up a retreat and getting ready for the first session of Parliament next week. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.8 per cent to $69.8 billion in March, helped by an increase in new car sales.

The agency says sales were up in six of nine subsectors it tracks as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 4.8 per cent, boosted by a 5.2 per cent increase in sales at new car dealers.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.2 per cent in March.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate drops to 1.7% in April, led by lower prices at the pumps'
Canada’s inflation rate drops to 1.7% in April, led by lower prices at the pumps
Trending Now

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 2.6 per cent, while clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers also gained 2.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In volume terms, overall retail sales increased 0.9 per cent for the month.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its early estimate for retail sales in April pointed to an increase of 0.5 per cent for that month, but it cautioned the figure would be revised.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices