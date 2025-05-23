Canadian retailers saw a 0.8% boost in March led by vehicle and parts sales

See more sharing options

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.8 per cent to $69.8 billion in March, helped by an increase in new car sales.

The agency says sales were up in six of nine subsectors it tracks as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 4.8 per cent, boosted by a 5.2 per cent increase in sales at new car dealers.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.2 per cent in March.

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 2.6 per cent, while clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers also gained 2.6 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales increased 0.9 per cent for the month.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its early estimate for retail sales in April pointed to an increase of 0.5 per cent for that month, but it cautioned the figure would be revised.