Water hazards and window falls: B.C. parents warned about kids’ summer safety

Send this page to someone via email

With summer on the horizon and warm weather already here for much of British Columbia, health officials are reminding parents to keep their children’s safety top of mind.

The changing weather brings a wealth of season-specific dangers for kids and toddlers, including dangerous falls and the risk of drowning, BC Children’s Hospital executive director of clinical operations Christy Hay told Global News Morning BC.

“Kids are very curious, so they like to explore the outdoors,” she said.

BC Children’s Hospital saw 15 admissions last year involving falls from open windows or balconies, one of the most dangerous hazards of the season.

3:00 Traffic Tips: Summer road trip safety

“The falls can be quite serious and often involve a head, neck or spine injury and lead to devastating impacts for the child long-term, or worst-case scenario, children can die,” Hay said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important to know that screens on the window are not safe for kids, and they will like to climb on things, so it is really important to keep your furniture, install locks or guards, you can get those at your hardware store, to prevent toddlers for sure that do like to venture and climb.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Safety around water is equally important, she said, and not just lakes, rivers and swimming pools.

“Even small ponds in your backyard that might not be deep can be very dangerous for a young child or toddler,” Hay said.

“A child may drown, and that is the worst thing that can happen, of course, to any parent.”

Hay said it is critical to have age-appropriate conversations with children to proactively educate them about the safety risks that come with summer.

The BC Children’s Hospital is also offering key tips for parents that can help prevent serious injuries.

Window and balcony safety:

Move furniture and planters or anything that can be climbed on away from windows.

Install window guards on windows above the ground floor so that they cannot open more than 10 centimetres wide.

Talk to your children about the dangers of opening or playing near windows.

Remember that screens are easily pushed out.

Don’t underestimate a child’s mobility.

Water safety:

Children need constant supervision when they are around any body of water.

Adults should be within an arm’s reach at all times.

Never assume that a child who knows how to swim isn’t at risk of drowning.

Ensure that children are wearing properly fitting flotation devices when they are in or around water.