Pedestrian and cyclist deaths rise in Quebec in 2024, overall roadway deaths drop

Quebec recorded a slight drop in the total number of people who died on the province’s roadways last year, but a rise in pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

The report by the province’s auto insurance board says 379 people — including vehicle and motorcycle drivers, pedestrians and cyclists — died on roadways in 2024, down one compared with 2023.

But that number includes 80 pedestrian deaths, a rise of 18.

As well, 13 cyclists were killed in Quebec in 2024, two more than in 2023.

Provincial police Capt. Carl Bélisle says in a statement that human behaviour is the cause of the vast majority of fatal and injury-causing collisions, meaning they were preventable.

The total number of people injured on roadways last year fell to 27,854 from 28,104 in 2023.