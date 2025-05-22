Menu

Crime

Violence, street crime down in Vancouver’s DTES due to task force, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 1:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Task force says ‘mind-boggling’ number of weapons seizures in Downtown Eastside'
Task force says ‘mind-boggling’ number of weapons seizures in Downtown Eastside
FILE: The Vancouver Police Department is providing an update on Task Force Barrage — a project aimed at cracking down on violence in the Downtown Eastside – Mar 20, 2025
Vancouver police say violence and street crime have dropped in the Downtown Eastside since the launch of a dedicated police task force.

Task Force Barrage was launched three months ago to target criminals and criminal activity in the Downtown Eastside.

“While we’re making life harder for violent offenders and organized criminals, we’re also working with the community to improve safety and build relationships,” Insp. Gary Hiar, commanding officer of Task Force Barrage, said in a statement.

“This work will require a sustained effort and there’s still a long road ahead.”

According to the Vancouver police, since the launch of the task force, officers have seized 745 weapons including 79 guns (14 real/65 replica); made 414 warrant arrests (five a day) and made 258 reports to Crown counsel for charges.

Teams have been deployed to Gastown, Chinatown and Hastings Street, police said, and officers also conducted co-ordinated investigations to target violent offenders and organized criminals, working with staff from housing providers and helping the City of Vancouver address street disorder and sanitation issues.

The Vancouver police provided data about each neighbourhood, saying the numbers show violence and most property crime is trending lower in four neighbourhoods compared with 2024.

Violent crime

  • Downtown Eastside: down 13 per cent
  • Gastown: down 13 per cent
  • Chinatown: down 26 per cent
  • Strathcona: down 14 per cent
Serious assaults

  • Downtown Eastside: down 13 per cent
  • Gastown: down 17 per cent
  • Chinatown: down 17 per cent
  • Strathcona: down 20 per cent

Robberies

  • Downtown Eastside: down 35 per cent
  • Gastown: no change
  • Chinatown: down 57 per cent
  • Strathcona: down nine per cent

Commercial break and enters

  • Downtown Eastside: down 42 per cent
  • Gastown: down 47 per cent
  • Chinatown: down 86 per cent
  • Strathcona: down 67 per cent

Residential break and enters

  • Downtown Eastside: down 38 per cent
  • Gastown: no change
  • Chinatown: down 25 per cent
  • Strathcona: up 43 per cent (increase from seven to 10)

The Vancouver Police Department defines Strathcona as Waterfront Road (north) to Prior Street (south) and from Main Street (west) to Jackson Avenue (east).

