Okanagan Ballet company makes debut with classic, ‘Giselle’

It’s the final moments before curtain.

When it lifts, the Okanagan Ballet Theatre will make its debut with the classic, Giselle.

Annette Bakala laces up her point shoes as the title role — one that she calls a dream come true.

“‘Giselle has a special place in my heart. I have been watching this ballet since I was a young girl,” said Bakala.

“Getting to be in the costume that I have been watching for 20 years and dreaming about doing one day, it’s a very surreal out-of-body experience.”

In preparation for their performance, the dancers rehearse on the stage at the Mary Irwin Theatre while the light cues are being set.

The rehearsal is a welcome distraction as the pressure mounts to bring a level of excellence to the Okanagan stage.

The O.B.T is something Tanya Vadurova has been wanting to create for years, and now the time has finally come to welcome guests to the theatre.

“Our mission right from the get-go has been to bring as much of the traditional classical ballets and full-length ballets to the Okanagan as we can possibly produce,” said Vadurova, artistic director and CEO of the Okanagan Ballet Theatre

In its infancy, the Okanagan Ballet Theatre is comprised of four ballerinas. Vadurova is filling out the cast with talent from across the country.

For the role of Albrecht, she has flown in Liam Caines from New Brunswick.

“It’s probably amongst one of my favourite classical ballets and Albrecht is definitely one of my favourite of those roles,” said Caines.

“Having that opportunity was on the bucket list and (it was) one I didn’t think was going to come true.”

Accompanying the professional dancers in the production are aspiring ones from Mission Dance Centre.

“It just fills up the stage, I think that’s what I think creates the show,” said Marianne Gows, who is cast as a Villager and one of the Willis.

Jennifer Hunter was also cast as a Villager and one of the Willis, in her last performance with Mission Dance Centre.

“Being a Willis, it’s pretty much all these ghosts that are previously brides that have died of heartbreak and when men enter into the forest, they dance them to death,” said Hunter.

The performances of Giselle will take place at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts May 21 and May 22.