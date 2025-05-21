Measles cases continue to rise in Manitoba as outbreaks spread

Send this page to someone via email

Measles outbreaks are spreading across Canada and here in Manitoba.

Cases continue to climb after the province of Manitoba confirmed the first case only three months ago.

“This virus is very good at spreading. As a reminder, it can stay in the air two hours after the person infected with measles has been in the room and left,” epidemiologist Cynthia Carr said.

There has been 60 confirmed cases of the highly-infectious virus this year, according to Manitoba Health. The first case was reported in February and just this month alone has seen 42 new cases.

“It can lead to ear infection, lung infection, but one of the most serious impacts is can lead to infection of your brain, lead to brain swelling and lead to permanent brain and hearing damage and even death,” Carr said.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial symptoms may include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, and small white spots the inside of the mouth or throat. A red blotchy rash often appears a few days later.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As a result of rising cases, Manitoba is expanding the eligibility for the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

“The vaccine is highly effective in preventing the spread of measles, which is why measles was declared eliminated in Canada in 1998,” Carr said.

Experts say there is a direct correlation between vaccine hesitancy and the spread of measles.

“The only way to stop the flow is to bolster herd immunity and getting 90-95 per cent vaccination rates. The only way you’re going to slow this down is by a catch up measles vaccination campaign,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrics and molecular virology professor at Baylor College of Medicine, said.

Manitoba’s expanded vaccination eligibility targets babies living the Southern and Interlake Eastern Health regions, where many of the provinces cases have been detected.