Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Measles cases continue to rise in Manitoba as outbreaks spread

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
Alberta's former Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. James Talbot, said the real number of cases of measles in the province is likely much higher than the confirmed cases because of the lag time between when people become infected and its confirmed by a lab. View image in full screen
Alberta's former Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. James Talbot, said the real number of cases of measles in the province is likely much higher than the confirmed cases because of the lag time between when people become infected and its confirmed by a lab. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Measles outbreaks are spreading across Canada and here in Manitoba.

Cases continue to climb after the province of Manitoba confirmed the first case only three months ago.

“This virus is very good at spreading. As a reminder, it can stay in the air two hours after the person infected with measles has been in the room and left,” epidemiologist Cynthia Carr said.

There has been 60 confirmed cases of the highly-infectious virus this year, according to Manitoba Health. The first case was reported in February and just this month alone has seen 42 new cases.

“It can lead to ear infection, lung infection, but one of the most serious impacts is can lead to infection of your brain, lead to brain swelling and lead to permanent brain and hearing damage and even death,” Carr said.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial symptoms may include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, and small white spots the inside of the mouth or throat. A red blotchy rash often appears a few days later.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As a result of rising cases, Manitoba is expanding the eligibility for the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

“The vaccine is highly effective in preventing the spread of measles, which is why measles was declared eliminated in Canada in 1998,” Carr said.

Experts say there is a direct correlation between vaccine hesitancy and the spread of measles.

Trending Now

“The only way to stop the flow is to bolster herd immunity and getting 90-95 per cent vaccination rates. The only way you’re going to slow this down is by a catch up measles vaccination campaign,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrics and molecular virology professor at Baylor College of Medicine, said.

Manitoba’s expanded vaccination eligibility targets babies living the Southern and Interlake Eastern Health regions, where many of the provinces cases have been detected.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Doctor discusses measles, ticks, sunscreen and more'
Health Matters: Doctor discusses measles, ticks, sunscreen and more
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices