Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after alleged animal abuse, assault on off-duty cop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute – Feb 13, 2025
A Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges after police say he was spotted abusing a large dog Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an off-duty officer spotted the man and the dog on Assiniboine Avenue near the Midtown Bridge, where a group of bystanders were trying to intervene.

The officer identified himself and tried to take the man into custody. The man allegedly refused, threatened the officer, tried to kick him, and bit him in the upper body.

He was successfully arrested when other officers arrived on scene, although police say he continued to resist.

The suspect, 46, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with animal abuse, sexual assault, multiple other offences'
Winnipeg man charged with animal abuse, sexual assault, multiple other offences
