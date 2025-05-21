Winnipeg man arrested after alleged animal abuse, assault on off-duty cop

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges after police say he was spotted abusing a large dog Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an off-duty officer spotted the man and the dog on Assiniboine Avenue near the Midtown Bridge, where a group of bystanders were trying to intervene.

The officer identified himself and tried to take the man into custody. The man allegedly refused, threatened the officer, tried to kick him, and bit him in the upper body.

He was successfully arrested when other officers arrived on scene, although police say he continued to resist.

The suspect, 46, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was released on an undertaking.