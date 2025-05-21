Quebec to set quotas for French-language content on streaming platforms

See more sharing options

The Quebec government has tabled a bill to force streaming giants to boost access to French-language content.

The bill would allow the government to set quotas for francophone music, film and other content on streaming platforms.

It would also require digital platforms to register with the Quebec government and ensure their default interface is in French.

As well, the legislation would enshrine in the Quebec charter of human rights and freedoms the right to access French-language cultural content.

However, the bill would not apply to digital platforms whose main purpose is to offer Indigenous content.

The legislation comes as the federal broadcast regulator holds a public hearing to define Canadian content as it works to implement the Online Streaming Act.