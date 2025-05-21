Quebec to set quotas for French-language content on streaming platforms

The Quebec government has tabled a bill to force streaming giants to boost access to French-language content.
The bill would allow the government to set quotas for francophone music, film and other content on streaming platforms.
It would also require digital platforms to register with the Quebec government and ensure their default interface is in French.
Get breaking National news
As well, the legislation would enshrine in the Quebec charter of human rights and freedoms the right to access French-language cultural content.
However, the bill would not apply to digital platforms whose main purpose is to offer Indigenous content.
The legislation comes as the federal broadcast regulator holds a public hearing to define Canadian content as it works to implement the Online Streaming Act.
- Widespread Bell outage now fixed as company says update was to blame
- ‘Am I going to die?’: Ontario man back home after 71-day legal ordeal in Dominican Republic
- Trump administration blames Canada, specifically Vancouver, for role in U.S. drug crisis
- Trump’s tariffs creating ‘tensions’ among G7 ahead of summit: Champagne
Comments