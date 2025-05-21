As Canada Post strike looms, union says it is reviewing new offer

Send this page to someone via email

With two days to go before an expected Canada Post worker strike, the Crown corporation has tabled a new offer for discussion.

On Monday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) issued a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post. On Wednesday, the union said is considering a fresh offer from the Crown corporation.

Canada Post confirmed in a statement Wednesday that a new offer has been tabled proposing a 13.59 per cent pay hike over four years and benefits for part-time workers.

CUPW president Jan Simpson said in a statement that the union will “carefully review the details of the offers” once they are presented to “ensure they align with the priorities and needs of our members.”

“We will provide a comprehensive update once we’ve completed our review and analysis,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Negotiators for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have now received global offers from Canada Post for both our Urban Postal Operation (UPO) and the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMCs) bargaining units. We will be taking the time to carefully analyze and review the offers,” the statement said.

The union added, “Canada Post walked away from the bargaining table for a third time over a week ago. Given the delay, we hope that these offers will be substantive and respect the needs of workers as well as the communities we serve. The offers must ensure a stronger public post office, both for now and for the future.”

2:02 Future of Canada Post murky as postal union issues strike notice

What is Canada Post offering?

The offer from the national postal service includes a wage increase of six per cent in year one, three per cent in year two, two per cent in year three and two per cent in year four. This would be a compounded increase of 13.59 per cent over four years, Canada Post said in a statement on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The company is also offering to make changes to its part-time employment system.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The company will create stable and predictable part-time jobs for people who are looking for flexible work. The part-time positions will provide health and pension benefits and scheduled and guaranteed hours (15 to 40 hours of work per week),” the statement said.

“The creation of part-time jobs increases the company’s delivery flexibility, especially on weekends, while ensuring that letter carriers are not required to work weekend shifts.”

Future employees, hired after the signing of the new collective agreements, will receive health and pension benefits after six months of regular employment, the company said.

What’s at stake?

At issue between the union and Crown corporation are key demands around worker pay, the use of temporary workers, weekend delivery, benefits and pensions, and how Canada Post could meet a “critical financial situation” that experts have said could go “the route of Blockbuster.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown corporation has warned that millions of Canadians would be affected by a strike.

“In the event CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering in unaffected areas while working to reach negotiated agreements,” the organization said in a statement.

In the event of a national labour disruption, mail and parcels will not be delivered and no new items will be accepted until the disruption is over.

However, some socioeconomic cheques will still be delivered under an agreement between Canada Post and the union, as was the case during the strike late last year.

On Friday, a report by an industrial inquiry commission called Canada Post “effectively insolvent” and stated that daily door-to-door letter mail delivery for individual addresses should be phased out.

In a statement, CUPW criticized the report.

“The Union, band councillors, municipalities, international organizations — and the public — took the time to research and send in thorough submissions in our support. All were dismissed in the report. Instead, the report simply regurgitates Canada Post’s proposals and positions,” a CUPW statement read.