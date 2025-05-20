Canada Post strike: Here is what will still be delivered in a work stoppage

Send this page to someone via email

The clock is ticking on a potential Canada Post strike that could hit later this week.

Postal workers issued a strike notice on Monday for both urban and RSMC (rural and suburban mail carriers) bargaining units and said they will walk off the job at midnight local time on Friday.

A strike or lockout would mark the second time the postal service ground to a halt in under six months after 55,000 employees walked off the job for 32 days in November and December.

But not all services will be suspended during a strike, Canada Post said in a statement on Tuesday.

What will be delivered?

Until May 23, the mail will be delivered as usual.

If a strike or lockout does happen at that point, Canada Post said some services will continue just like during the last work stoppage.

“Socio-economic cheques (SECs) for the month of May will be delivered prior to the possibility of any strike activity commencing. Canadians will receive their cheques the same way they normally receive their mail,” Canada Post said in a statement on Monday.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post agreed to continue the delivery of socio-economic cheques during a potential strike for eligible and participating government organizations.

“The agreement ensures government financial assistance delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians who rely on it. Details about SECs for June will be shared shortly,” the statement sent.

Canada Post said that agreement would also continue the delivery of some live animals.

“It is also the season for shipping live animals,” the statement said.

“A process is in place to ensure these deliveries continue during a labour disruption, however, no new shipment will be accepted in affected areas.”

Any mail and parcels currently in the network will be secured and delivered once operations resume, Canada Post said.

What next for Canada Post strike talks?

At issue between the union and Crown corporation are key demands around worker pay, the use of temporary workers, weekend delivery, benefits and pensions, and how Canada Post could meet a “critical financial situation” that experts have said could go “the route of Blockbuster.”

On Monday, Canada Post said it was notified by CUPW that workers for both urban and RSMC bargaining units issued strike notices.

The agency warned that millions of Canadians would be affected by a strike.

“In the event CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering in unaffected areas while working to reach negotiated agreements,” the organization said in a statement.

In the event of a national labour disruption, mail and parcels will not be delivered and no new items will be accepted until the disruption is over.

On Friday, a report by an industrial inquiry commission called Canada Post “effectively insolvent” and stated that daily door-to-door letter mail delivery for individual addresses should be phased out.

CUPW in a statement criticized the report.

“The Union, band councillors, municipalities, international organizations — and the public — took the time to research and send in thorough submissions in our support. All were dismissed in the report. Instead, the report simply regurgitates Canada Post’s proposals and positions,” a CUPW statement read.

— With files from Global’s Amy Judd and Ari Rabinovitch