Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post workers issue strike notice for May 23

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2025 5:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post strike looms'
Canada Post strike looms
A Canada Post work stoppage could begin as soon as next week, as talks with the postal workers union are on a temporary pause. This could potentially be the second time in six months that postal workers are poised for job action. Stephen Gale, Canadian Postal Workers Union Pacific region representative joins Global News Morning with more on where negotiations stand as we approach the May 22nd deadline.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada Post workers have issued strike notice to start on Friday, May 23 at 12 a.m. local time.

On Monday, Canada Post said it was notified by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) that workers for both urban and RSMC (rural and suburban mail carriers) bargaining units issued strike notice.

Operations will continue as usual until then, but Canada Post warned that a labour disruption would affect the millions of Canadians and businesses that rely on the postal service.

“In the event CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering in unaffected areas while working to reach negotiated agreements,” the organization said in a statement.

“Canada Post will work to minimize service disruptions, but customers may experience delays.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Canada Post will work to minimize service disruptions, but customers may experience delays."

A strike or lockout would mark the second time in under six months the postal service ground to a halt after 55,000 employees walked off the job for 32 days in November and December.

Story continues below advertisement

In the event of a national labour disruption, mail and parcels will not be delivered and no new items will be accepted until the disruption is over.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Any mail and parcels currently in the network will be secured and delivered once operations resume, Canada Post stated.

A work stoppage would affect millions of residents and businesses who typically receive more than two billion letters and roughly 300 million parcels a year via the service.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post should stop daily delivery for individuals, commission finds'
Canada Post should stop daily delivery for individuals, commission finds

However, socio-economic cheques (SECs) will continue to be delivered and workers have agreed to ensure government financial assistance delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians who rely on it.

Any shipments of live animals will also continue during a labour disruption, however, no new shipments will be accepted during the disruption.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
On Friday, a report by an industrial inquiry commission called Canada Post “effectively insolvent” and stated that daily door-to-door letter mail delivery for individual addresses should be phased out.

Commissioner William Kaplan laid out seven recommendations as part of his report into the ongoing dispute.

“My recommendations are based on my conclusion that there is a way to preserve Canada Post as a vital national institution,” Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan said that the Crown corporations charter should be amended, saying it “cannot continue to require impossible-to-meet delivery standards,” but added while individual address delivery should be phased out, businesses should still receive deliveries daily.

He also said community mailboxes should be established “wherever practicable.”

Last year’s Canada Post strike shut down postal operations for more than a month during peak shipping season ahead of the winter holidays.

The 2024 work stoppage resulted in an estimated $1.6 billion in losses for small businesses, according to Merchant Growth, a small business financing company. Since then, FedEx and Purolator have raised their freight rates.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices