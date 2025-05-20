Scherzer, Gimenez among Blue Jays nearing return

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Pitchers Max Scherzer and Nick Sandlin both threw bullpen sessions this afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays’ battered lineup is starting to heal.

Scherzer has been out with right thumb inflammation and Sandlin is recovering from a lat strain.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez started running and doing baseball activities.

Gimenez is healing a quadriceps strain.

Relievers Ryan Burr and Erik Swanson will be pitching for one of Toronto’s minor league affiliates tomorrow, depending on where they can get some clear weather. Burr has right shoulder inflammation and Swanson has been dealing with median nerve entrapment since spring training.

Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres tomorrow, despite getting hit with a comebacker in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.