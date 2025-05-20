Menu

Crime

Man charged in unprovoked assault on 70-year-old man in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 3:27 pm
A Vancouver police officer is pictured in Vancouver on Dec. 4, 2024.
A Vancouver police officer is pictured in Vancouver on Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Vancouver police say a man has been charged in an alleged unprovoked attack on a 70-year-old man last week.

Police say the attack happened as the victim was walking near Homer and West Pender streets around 3 p.m. on May 16.

The suspect allegedly knocked the man to the ground, causing him to hit his head, before walking away without offering any help.

Suspect charged in Vancouver stranger attacks
The victim was treated in hospital.

Investigators arrested Derrick James McFeeters, 40, later the same day on Granville Street.

He is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and remains in custody.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

