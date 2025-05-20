Man charged in unprovoked assault on 70-year-old man in Vancouver

See more sharing options

Vancouver police say a man has been charged in an alleged unprovoked attack on a 70-year-old man last week.

Police say the attack happened as the victim was walking near Homer and West Pender streets around 3 p.m. on May 16.

The suspect allegedly knocked the man to the ground, causing him to hit his head, before walking away without offering any help.

The victim was treated in hospital.

Investigators arrested Derrick James McFeeters, 40, later the same day on Granville Street.

He is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and remains in custody.