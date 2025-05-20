Alberta reports 48 new cases of measles over the Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has confirmed 48 more cases of measles, bringing the province’s total case count to 486 since the beginning of March.

The province says all but two of the new cases of the highly contagious disease are in southern Alberta, the area that has seen about 70 per cent of all cases and includes the communities of Lethbridge, Taber and Medicine Hat.

Government data shows that close to 80 per cent of all cases have been reported in children, including 149 cases in those under the age of five.

As of earlier this month, 35 people had been hospitalized.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

The province is encouraging Albertans to get vaccinated against measles and has launched a new hotline people can call to learn more about getting immunized.

The latest information about measles in Alberta, including symptoms, numbers of confirmed cases and information on immunization is available online at alberta.ca/measles.