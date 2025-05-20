SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta reports 48 new cases of measles over the Victoria Day long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rising measles cases could lead to more problems down the road'
Rising measles cases could lead to more problems down the road
WATCH FROM MAY 15: The number of measle cases in Alberta reached more than 400 on Thursday. As Drew Stremick reports, while vaccinations are finally beginning to catch up, other serious diseases could surface in the future.
Alberta has confirmed 48 more cases of measles, bringing the province’s total case count to 486 since the beginning of March.

The province says all but two of the new cases of the highly contagious disease are in southern Alberta, the area that has seen about 70 per cent of all cases and includes the communities of Lethbridge, Taber and Medicine Hat.

Government data shows that close to 80 per cent of all cases have been reported in children, including 149 cases in those under the age of five.

As of earlier this month, 35 people had been hospitalized.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

The province is encouraging Albertans to get vaccinated against measles and has launched a new hotline people can call to learn more about getting immunized.

The latest information about measles in Alberta, including symptoms, numbers of confirmed cases and information on immunization is available online at alberta.ca/measles.

Click to play video: 'Canada on the verge of losing measles elimination status'
Canada on the verge of losing measles elimination status
© 2025 The Canadian Press

