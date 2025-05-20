Menu

Traffic

Manitoba woman killed after vehicle rolls in ditch: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
A 59-year-old woman from Ochre River, Man., is dead after her vehicle rolled over in a water-filled ditch, RCMP say.

Officers from the Dauphin detachment were called to the scene Friday night on Road 140N in the RM of Lakeshore, where they found the vehicle in the ditch.

The driver had been pulled from the vehicle by passersby, but she was pronounced dead after lifesaving attempts by emergency medical services.

RCMP say they believe the vehicle lost control on a gravel road when crossing a rail line and entered the ditch.

Police continue to investigate.

