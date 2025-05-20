Menu

Canada

Stampeders open 2025 pre-season with 26-16 win over Lions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 12:58 pm
2 min read
Calgary Stampeders' Tiyon Evans, centre, rushes for a touchdown past B.C. Lions' Mike Smith Jr. (42) during the second half of a preseason CFL football game, in Langford, B.C., on Monday, May 19, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Tiyon Evans, centre, rushes for a touchdown past B.C. Lions' Mike Smith Jr. (42) during the second half of a preseason CFL football game, in Langford, B.C., on Monday, May 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Running backs Ludovick Choquette and Tiyon Evans each had touchdowns, and the defence recorded three sacks as the Calgary Stampeders opened the CFL pre-season schedule with a 26-16 victory over the B.C. Lions on Monday at Starlight Stadium.

Quarterback Quincy Vaughn also scored a major for the Stamps off a one-yard run and veteran kicker Rene Paredes connected for two field goals, including one from 52 yards.

B.C. quarterbacks Chase Brice and Jeremiah Masoli each threw one touchdown pass and kicker Mark McNamee had one field goal.

The Stampeders, who finished with 247 yards net offence, led 10-6 at halftime and 20-13 heading into the final quarter. The Lions had 257 yards net offence and took 11 penalties for 187 yards. The Stamps were penalized six times for 57 yards.

Calgary quarterback Phillip Walker Jr. went 8-for-16 in the air for 77 yards, while Josh Love was 3-for-4 for 26 yards and Logan Bonner was 4-for-5 for 22 yards and one interception.

Choquette rushed for 47 yards on six carries, Evans had 44 yards on 11 carries and Eno Benjamin had 34 yards on eight carries. Ishmael Hyman was the Stamps’ top receiver with three catches for 34 yards.

Brice went 14-for-20 in the air for 135 yards, while Masoli passed for 43 yards on 3-of-5 passing. Nathan Rourke, expected to be the Lions’ starting quarterback, threw one pass for seven yards.

Trending Now

The Lions’ Zander Horvath rushed for 34 yards on seven carries, while Jordan Terrell had 31 yards on six carries. Jermaine Jackson was the top receiver with four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown.

The Stampeders finished last in the West Division last year and missed the playoffs. The Lions finished third in the West and lost in the West semifinal to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Up next

Stampeders: Host the Edmonton Elks in pre-season action on Saturday.

Lions: Visit the Edmonton Elks in pre-season action on Friday, May 30.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

