N.S. to cover cost of shingles vaccine for residents 65 and older starting end of May

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government will begin covering the cost of the shingles vaccine as of May 28 for residents aged 65 and older.

Premier Tim Houston says residents can start booking appointments today for the shots, fulfilling a promise he made during the campaign leading up to his Nov. 26 re-election.

The premier says he’s hopeful the vaccination program projected to cost $26 million in its first year will help reduce the painful symptoms of the illness in older Nova Scotians.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Health Department says the cost of two doses of vaccine is about $400 — too high for some seniors who want to receive them.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer, says the new program covers both doses, including a booster two to six months after the first shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly one in three Canadians will be affected by shingles, a viral infection that can cause painful, burning skin rashes and nerve pain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.