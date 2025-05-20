Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. to cover cost of shingles vaccine for residents 65 and older starting end of May

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'National Institute on Ageing calls for greater shingles vaccine access'
National Institute on Ageing calls for greater shingles vaccine access
The National Institute on Ageing (NIA) is urging older Canadians to get their shingles shots. But as health reporter Katherine Ward reports, many people are having to pay for the vaccine out of pocket – Feb 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government will begin covering the cost of the shingles vaccine as of May 28 for residents aged 65 and older.

Premier Tim Houston says residents can start booking appointments today for the shots, fulfilling a promise he made during the campaign leading up to his Nov. 26 re-election.

The premier says he’s hopeful the vaccination program projected to cost $26 million in its first year will help reduce the painful symptoms of the illness in older Nova Scotians.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Health Department says the cost of two doses of vaccine is about $400 — too high for some seniors who want to receive them.

Trending Now

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer, says the new program covers both doses, including a booster two to six months after the first shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly one in three Canadians will be affected by shingles, a viral infection that can cause painful, burning skin rashes and nerve pain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices