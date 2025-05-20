Menu

Crime

World junior trial resumes by judge alone, former teammate under questioning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 8:38 am
1 min read
A former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to continue testifying Tuesday at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Tyler Steenbergen began testifying by video conference last week and is expected to face more cross-examination from defence lawyers.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Steenbergen has said he was one of several players in the hotel room at one point in the night but he left after a short time.

The jury hearing the case was discharged last Friday and the trial is now continuing with a judge alone.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

