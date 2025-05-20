Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Moncton Wildcats top Rimouski Océanic 3-2 to win first QMJHL title since 2010

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 6:24 am
1 min read
File photo. The pre-game warmup at the Avenir Centre in Moncton Nov. 4, 2020 ahead of a game between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Moncton Wildcats. View image in full screen
File photo. The pre-game warmup at the Avenir Centre in Moncton Nov. 4, 2020 ahead of a game between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Moncton Wildcats. Callum Smith / Global News
Gabe Smith scored two of Moncton’s three second-period goals as the Wildcats topped the Rimouski Océanic 3-2 to win the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League title on Monday.

Loke Johansson also scored for Moncton, which won the best-of-seven championship series 4-2.  Mathis Rousseau made 24 saves.

It’s the first Gilles-Courteau Trophy win since 2010 for the Wildcats.

Jonathan Fauchon and Jacob Mathieu replied for Rimouski in the third period. Mathis Langevin stopped 30 shots.

With Rimouski being the host team, both sides round out the Memorial Cup tournament entries. The Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers and the Ontario Hockey League champion — and 2024 Memorial Cup runner-up — London Knights are also in the tournament.

Rimouski will open the tournament against Medicine Hat on Friday in the round robin.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

