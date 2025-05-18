Matthew Knies to suit up for Leafs in Game 7

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Matthew Knies is good to go for Game 7.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed following Sunday’s morning skate the big winger will suit up in his usual spot on Toronto’s top line in the winner-take-all finale against Florida.

Knies took a reverse hit from Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad in the first period of Game 6 on Friday.

The 22-year-old was in visible discomfort on the bench and limited the rest of the night, but was deployed in specific situations in a road contest the Leafs won 2-0 to extend their season.

“This time of year, everybody’s banged up,” Berube said at Scotiabank Arena. “You’re not injured, because you’re playing. You’re banged up, you’re hurt. There’s a lot of that with a lot of teams and a lot of players.

Story continues below advertisement

“This time of year, you play through it, right? It’s too important not to.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Panthers winger Evan Rodrigues appears set to return following a two-game injury absence for the defending Stanley Cup champions, but head coach Paul Maurice wouldn’t confirm any changes to his lineup.

The Toronto native started the series on Florida’s No. 1 line with Selke Trophy nominees Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Jesper Boqvist subbed in the last two contests and scored in the Panthers’ 6-1 victory in Game 5 that pushed the Leafs to the brink.

Knies, who plays alongside star forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at even strength, and occupies the net-front role on the top power-play unit, has five goals and two assists in 12 post-season contests this spring.

The Phoenix product registered 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points across 78 games in 2024-25 — his second NHL campaign after debuting with Toronto in the 2023 playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grown into a heck of a player,” Leafs centre John Tavares said. “A premier power forward and plays in all situations … has made some key plays, had some big moments for us already.

“Good to see him out there and getting ready to go.”

Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly said it took a little while for the six-foot-three, 227-pound Knies to figure out where he fit in the NHL.

“Worked hard to uncover his role,” said the veteran blueliner. “Once he found it, he just ran with it. He’s been outstanding, works extremely hard. He’s a big part of his line, and he’s a big part of what we’re doing on special teams.

“He’s been great.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.