Sports

Matthew Knies to suit up for Leafs in Game 7

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Matthew Knies is good to go for Game 7.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed following Sunday’s morning skate the big winger will suit up in his usual spot on Toronto’s top line in the winner-take-all finale against Florida.

Knies took a reverse hit from Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad in the first period of Game 6 on Friday.

The 22-year-old was in visible discomfort on the bench and limited the rest of the night, but was deployed in specific situations in a contest the Leafs won 2-0 to extend their season.

Knies, who plays alongside star forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and occupies the net-front spot on the top power-play unit, has five goals and two assists in 12 post-season contests this spring. He registered 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points across 78 games in 2024-25.

Panthers winger Evan Rodrigues appears set to return following a two-game injury absence, but head coach Paul Maurice wouldn’t confirm any changes to his lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

