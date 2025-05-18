Menu

Canada

Liberal government will table federal budget in the fall, Carney says

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Finance minister suggests Liberals will not table 2025 annual budget'
Finance minister suggests Liberals will not table 2025 annual budget
WATCH ABOVE: Finance minister suggests Liberals will not table 2025 annual budget
Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberal government plans to table a federal budget this fall.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Carney defended his decision not to present a budget this spring, saying there is little value in rushing the process.

Carney says there will be more clarity in coming months on Canada’s defence spending plans, the overall economic outlook and how to make the federal government more efficient.

Opposition parties attacked Carney earlier this week for being vague about his plans after his government said it would not table a budget before the House of Commons rises for the summer.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said instead of a spring budget, the government would put forward an economic statement — which is usually less comprehensive than a full budget — in the fall.

Carney had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV today at the Vatican following the pontiff’s inaugural mass in St. Peter’s Square.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

