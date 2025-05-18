Liberal government will table federal budget in the fall, Carney says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberal government plans to table a federal budget this fall.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Carney defended his decision not to present a budget this spring, saying there is little value in rushing the process.

Carney says there will be more clarity in coming months on Canada’s defence spending plans, the overall economic outlook and how to make the federal government more efficient.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Opposition parties attacked Carney earlier this week for being vague about his plans after his government said it would not table a budget before the House of Commons rises for the summer.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said instead of a spring budget, the government would put forward an economic statement — which is usually less comprehensive than a full budget — in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV today at the Vatican following the pontiff’s inaugural mass in St. Peter’s Square.