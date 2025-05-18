Menu

Canada

Renewed ground, air search efforts enter day 2 for missing Nova Scotia kids

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2025 9:22 am
1 min read
Officials say a renewed search on the ground and by air for two Nova Scotia children who went missing earlier this month will continue today.

Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdown Station, N.S., about 140 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

RCMP say officers and search-and-rescue teams targeted specific areas on Saturday around the road where the home is located.

RCMP scales back search for NS kids, admits ‘very low’ chance of finding them alive
The original search began the day the children were reported missing but was scaled back on May 7, with police saying there was little chance the siblings could have survived several days in the heavily wooded area.

The Mounties also say they searched bodies of water around Lansdowne Station on May 8 and 9, but didn’t find any trace of the children.

Police said earlier this week they received over 180 tips from the public and 35 people had been identified to be formally interviewed, including members of the children’s family.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

