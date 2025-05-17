‘I’m scared’: Mistakenly-released suspect speaks out, explains TikTok posts

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time, 24-year-old Mackenzie Dawn Hardy is sharing her side the story after being mistakenly released from an Edmonton-area jail with what police say was a fraudulent letter.

On Wednesday, Global News first reported an Alberta woman was released at the end of April from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre (FSCC), which houses both inmates serving jail sentences of up to two years and those in remand awaiting judgment.

A fraudulent “stay letter” was allegedly submitted under the name of a fake Crown prosecutor and sent through a bogus “defence counsel,” according to a whistleblower Global News has agreed not to identify due to the risk of them losing their job.

On Saturday, Hardy spoke over Zoom with Global News to discuss the day she was released from prison.

“I was on the phone with my boyfriend, we were talking and all of a sudden I got told to pack my stuff (and that) I was being let out,” Hardy said. “So I went (to) pack my stuff. And I was happy, and I didn’t expect anything.”

View image in full screen The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre near Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Global News

After the jail received the letter saying her charges had been paused, Hardy was let out. Later, however, police said the letter was a fake.

After a week, Hardy said she heard from her lawyer saying she wasn’t supposed to be out.

“I seriously think it’s (a) government mess-up,” she explained. “I was supposed to go for bail two weeks after being released. Like I had a bail plan all worked out with my lawyer.”

Hardy said when she saw stories calling it a fraudulent release, she was shocked.

“It was their mistake, not mine,” Hardy said. “I honestly believe it was a system error… It took them weeks to even acknowledge the situation publicly. It only happened after (a) whistleblower from inside the jail spoke out to the media. That’s not transparency. That’s damage control. I had nothing to do with it.”

Hardy said she was pursuing bail because her boyfriend had been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor and has about a year left to live.

After Global News first reported the story on Wednesday, Hardy began posting videos to a TikTok account under the name kensies.on.the.lamb.

She said the videos were made when she was emotionally charged, saying she knows it looks like she is taunting police.

“Yes, it does look like I’m taunting them, but I’m not. I’m just… stress(ed). Stress and overwhelmed with everything. This is a lot to take in and handle.”

Hardy does not currently have a lawyer, and said she hasn’t thought about the legal consequences her boyfriend could face by being involved.

Lawyer Tom Engel, who does not represent Hardy, said it’s a risky move.

“He’d have to be somehow assisting her to avoid arrest and if he does, then yes, he could be a party to it,” Engel said about the situation. Engel said he would advise against posting anything and said getting legal advice would be a great step.

Hardy confirmed her boyfriend is with her, saying she is focused on spending time with him.

For now, Hardy said she understands she could be in a lot of trouble.

“I am nervous a little bit. I’m scared. Really scared, actually. What’s gonna happen? When does it happen? But I’m not really focusing on that. At the current moment I’m more focused on my boyfriend. Because I don’t know what I’m going to do when I lose him.”

There is currently a warrant out for Hardy’s arrest.

On Friday, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said he has never seen such a brazen and taunting escape. He said the warrant for Hardy’s arrest is within Alberta but could be extended if she is found in another province.

“This type of behaviour isn’t an effective way to stay one foot in front of police,” Cpl. Savinkoff said during the interview. “Her arrest is an inevitability and when it happens, it will be interesting to see what she says when she is standing before the judge.”

Global News reached out to RCMP for an update on the situation but did not hear back by the time of publishing.