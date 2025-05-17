Clement hits walk-off single, Jays beat Tigers 2-1

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Ernie Clement’s ninth-inning walk-off single to centre field lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

With Daulton Varsho on third base after his one-out double down the right-field line, Clement cashed in his teammate with a hard-hit smash up the middle off reliever Brenan Hanifee (2-1) before 40,173 at Rogers Centre.

Toronto (22-23) tied the game in the eighth inning with a one-out single from pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk off reliever Will Vest.

The loss spoiled a strong one-hit shutout over six innings from Detroit starter Reese Olson.

In his 85-pitch performance, Olson struck out six and walked one.

He faced 19 batters, one above the minimum. He gave up a Bo Bichette leadoff single and then retired six in a row.

After issuing an 11-pitch leadoff walk to catcher Tyler Heineman, Olson coaxed Michael Stefanic into a pop-up and Bichette into a double play to end the third inning.

Detroit (30-16) had a four-game win streak snapped, while the Blue Jays have won two of five to begin their nine-game homestand.

Eric Lauer made his first start since Sept. 30, 2023. The lefty lasted 50 pitches and three innings, giving up a second-inning leadoff homer to Spencer Torkelson and three hits in total while striking out five.

Relievers Yariel Rodriguez, Brendon Little, Chad Green, Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman (4-2) combined to pitch six shutout innings for Toronto.

Takeaways

Tigers: Torkelson’s homer was his 12th in 2025 after hitting only 10 last season.

Blue Jays: With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being used as the designated hitter, Clement made his second career start at first base.

Key moment

After a catch in deep left field, Nathan Lukes tossed out Gleyber Torres at second after he tagged to try to take an extra base in the ninth inning.

Key stat

Guerrero extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a seventh-inning walk.

Up next

Jose Berrios (1-1) will start the series finale for Toronto, while the Tigers will counter with righty Jackson Jobe (3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.