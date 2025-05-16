More details revealed about contract for Premier Eby’s Downtown Eastside adviser

Send this page to someone via email

More details are coming to light about the contract for B.C. Premier David Eby’s Downtown Eastside adviser.

The written agreement provided to Global News from the B.C. government states that Michael Bryant’s salary may be increased by an additional $150,000, for a total of $300,000 if his contract is extended beyond the initial six months.

Earlier this week, Eby’s office confirmed Bryant was appointed to the consultancy in February on a six-month contract worth $150,000.

Along with the salary, Bryant’s contract comes with a $25,000 expense account, the premier’s office told Global News in a statement.

Bryant’s agreement states that he will provide monthly updates and reports to the minister and as requested by the province.

The updates will include a summary of activities.

“He’s been keeping me up to date on the conversations he’s been having but more on who he’s been talking with, over 100 people with lived experience, chief of staff of the mayor, and many partners who are delivering service on the Downtown Eastside,” Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister said.

Trevor Halford, the BC Conservative MLA for South Surrey-White Rock, told Global News that Bryant’s appointment “makes no sense.”

“What’s concerning to me is that the premier has chosen to award his friend a contract for very limited accountability and work, and we have no idea what the scope of that work is.,” he said.

“And now we’re finding out that this thing can escalate by the hour and can exceed or get to $300,000. I think, you know, at the end of the day, there’s a lot of questions here, and the premier has given virtually no answers.”

Bryant is a former Ontario attorney general and former CEO of Legal Aid B.C.