11-year-old chess phenom from New Brunswick making big moves

While most kids were learning their ABCs, Andreas Doemer was learning his rooks from his knights.

The Saint John chess phenom has already fended off the competition, both in New Brunswick and across the country.

“It’s not all about like attacking. You have to also play positionally sometimes, which is basically outmaneuvering your opponent, like out-thinking him basically and of course tactics,” said the 11-year-old.

“If there’s a position and this is a winning move, then you have to be able to find that winning move.”

Doemer secured his spot on Team Canada after placing first in the country last year. Now he’s one of just a dozen kids under 12 heading overseas for a competition, and the only one from east of Ontario.

Doemer started playing at just four years old and was introduced to the game by his father, Johannes, who also learned from his father.

“At that time, even understanding the rules of chess, I find is quite something, and he not only grasped the rules like this, he grasped the strategy and it was very noticeable,” said Johannes.

