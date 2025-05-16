Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amazon, worker union before Quebec labour tribunal over warehouse closures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Amazon’s Quebec warehouse closure sparks boycott call from union workers'
Amazon’s Quebec warehouse closure sparks boycott call from union workers
Related: Amazon's Quebec warehouse closure sparks boycott call from union workers – Feb 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec labour tribunal has begun hearing a case against Amazon over the e-commerce giant’s closure in January of seven warehouses in the province.

Some 1,700 employees lost their jobs following Amazon’s sudden termination of its Quebec warehouse operations months after workers at a Montreal-area facility unionized with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a news release, the CSN union says it is asking the tribunal to overturn Amazon’s decision to close the seven centres and force the company to pay all 1,700 workers one year’s salary.

The CSN says Amazon has asked the tribunal to exclude the six non-unionized warehouses and limit the scope of the hearing to 287 unionized workers at the facility in Laval, Que.

Trending Now

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but has said its closures were about delivering efficient and cost-effective services to customers, not a response to the union drive.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the union says the hearings are scheduled to take place intermittently over the next few months.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices