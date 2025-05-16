Menu

Weather

Potential tornado sightings in Manitoba being investigated by Environment Canada

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Potential tornado spotted near Sperling, Man.'
Potential tornado spotted near Sperling, Man.
WATCH: ECCC said it received reports of tornado sightings near Gretna, Sperling, and Niverville, Man., and that there was currently insufficient evidence Friday morning to confirm the tornadoes or their severity. Meteorologists continue to investigate.
Tornadoes were spotted in Manitoba on Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC said it received reports of tornado sightings near Gretna, Sperling, and Niverville, Man., and that there was currently insufficient evidence Friday morning to confirm the tornadoes or their severity.

Meteorologists continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about or photos of the potential tornadoes is asked to contact ECCC at 1-800=239-0484 or by email at storm@ec.gc.ca.

