Potential tornado sightings in Manitoba being investigated by Environment Canada

Tornadoes were spotted in Manitoba on Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC said it received reports of tornado sightings near Gretna, Sperling, and Niverville, Man., and that there was currently insufficient evidence Friday morning to confirm the tornadoes or their severity.

Meteorologists continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about or photos of the potential tornadoes is asked to contact ECCC at 1-800=239-0484 or by email at storm@ec.gc.ca.