Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in fatal Toronto swarming sentenced to probation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial for teenage girls charged with Second Degree Murder in homeless man swarming'
Trial for teenage girls charged with Second Degree Murder in homeless man swarming
RELATED: As Catherine McDonald reports, the Crown alleges the younger of the two girls who delivered the “fatal blow” was only 14 years old at the time of the deadly swarming of Kenneth Lee, a homeless man – Feb 3, 2025
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deadly group attack on a homeless man in Toronto has been sentenced to 15 months of probation, with the judge taking into account time she has already spent in custody and the “unlawful” strip searches she underwent.

The girl entered a surprise plea in February as she and another teen were being tried for second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee.

The teen was 16 at the time of the incident, which took place in a downtown Toronto parkette in December 2022 and allegedly involved eight girls.

The fatal swarming was captured on security video, and the footage served as a central piece of evidence at trial.

The judge sentenced the girl today after the Crown and defence jointly agreed on the sentence during submissions earlier this month, acknowledging the 288 days the girl had already spent in custody and six strip searches she was forced to undergo.

Police had arrested eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 in the case and charged them with second-degree murder, but seven of them have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Five have pleaded guilty to manslaughter, one to assault and one to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

One girl is awaiting a verdict later this month after concluding a judge-alone trial. She tried to plead guilty to manslaughter but her plea was rejected by the Crown.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

