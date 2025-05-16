South Bow Corp. sees profits and revenues fall in 1st quarter

See more sharing options

Crude pipeline operator South Bow Corp. has reported a drop in quarterly profits and revenues.

The Calgary-based company says net income for the first three months of 2025 was $88 million, down from $112 million a year earlier, before it spun off from TC Energy.

Net income per share was 42 cents compared to 52 cents during the first quarter of 2024.

Revenues were $498 million, a drop from $544 million a year earlier.

In early April, a segment of South Bow’s Keystone pipeline in North Dakota ruptured, spilling more than 556,000 litres of oil onto farmland.

The company said it has recovered most of the spilled oil, aims to fully clean up the site by mid-year and expects insurance policies to cover the remediation costs.

In a news release late Thursday, South Bow said there’s more crude oil pipeline capacity in Western Canada than there is supply to fill it.

“As a result, the demand for uncommitted capacity on South Bow’s Keystone Pipeline is expected to remain low in the near term,” it said.

“Additionally, rapidly changing global trade policies, including tariffs, have introduced economic and geopolitical uncertainty, leading to significant volatility in commodity prices and pricing differentials.”

The Keystone system starts in Hardisty, Alta., and delivers oilsands crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, as well as the Cushing, Okla., storage hub. During the first quarter, about 613,000 barrels per day flowed on the line, down from 643,000 a year earlier.